Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$51.34 and last traded at C$51.41. Approximately 60,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.24.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.