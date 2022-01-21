Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Up 3.2%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

