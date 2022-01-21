Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.12 Million

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce sales of $432.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

