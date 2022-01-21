Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

