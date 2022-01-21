Humanscape Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $176.43 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

