HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.92 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. HUNT has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

