Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.