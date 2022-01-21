Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,558,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

