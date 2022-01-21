Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.
NASDAQ HBAN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,558,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.
