Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

