Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0419

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $436,476.01 and $237.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00281985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00084825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00107311 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

