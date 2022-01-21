Hydra Price Tops $7.38 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00020284 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $927,458.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,268,910 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

