Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.42. Hypera shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 10,955 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

