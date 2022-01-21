I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 8%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.03. 15,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 646,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

