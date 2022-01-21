I/O Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,423.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4,423.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,356,726 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

