iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. iBio shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,448,490 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -6.01.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. On average, research analysts expect that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iBio by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

