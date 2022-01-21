Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.41

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 284.41 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.41). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.51), with a volume of 544,421 shares traded.

IDEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.98) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 365 ($4.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £754.78 million and a PE ratio of 856.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.