IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.07 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $706.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX opened at $216.10 on Friday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

