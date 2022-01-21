IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 0.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

