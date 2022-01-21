Ignition Market Cap Tops $27,446.29 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $27,446.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00094316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,511.37 or 0.99832455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027246 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00044260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003107 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00451300 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,514,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,919 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.