ImageCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $10,317.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

