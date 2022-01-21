IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.22 on Friday. IMI has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

