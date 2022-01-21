Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 3.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.89. 933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
