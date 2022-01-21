Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 3.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.89. 933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Immatics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.