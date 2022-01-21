Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 4,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 156,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

