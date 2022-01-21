Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.01 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $78,381.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.53 or 0.07115886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.23 or 0.99894698 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060951 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

