Indexed Finance Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $449,453.07 and $4,590.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

