India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 341,178 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.16.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

