Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.95

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $16.29. Indivior shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 2,581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

