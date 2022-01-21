Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

