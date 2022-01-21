Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.54

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.54 and traded as low as $102.01. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 16,689,884 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 58,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

