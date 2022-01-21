Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 223,684 shares.The stock last traded at $28.05 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 39.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

