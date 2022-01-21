Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

