InsaneCoin (INSN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $160,953.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00291052 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

