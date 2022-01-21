Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys 25,588 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $362,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 77,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

