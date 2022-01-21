Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,504 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,037. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

