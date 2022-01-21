Insider Buying: Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Purchases 14,500 Shares of Stock

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) CEO Alfred Poor bought 14,500 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $15,515.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alfred Poor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

