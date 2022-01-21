Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases 64,500 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,108,500 shares in the company, valued at C$14,564,865.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.68. 78,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,154. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.28 million and a PE ratio of -78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

