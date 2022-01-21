Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys 11,521 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,307. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.