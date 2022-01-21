Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

Shares of LON:TRD opened at GBX 165.01 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.67. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.