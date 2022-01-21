Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter worth $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter worth $666,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

