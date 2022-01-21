Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,945,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,784,479.22.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.94. 5,767,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,080. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$67.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

