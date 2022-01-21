Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells 7,670 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CUK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 2,435,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

