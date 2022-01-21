Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.

NET stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.