Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$10,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,310,930 shares in the company, valued at C$2,779,171.60.

Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total value of C$3,046.05.

On Monday, January 10th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 11,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$24,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90.

Hamilton Thorne stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.05. 53,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The company has a market cap of C$290.19 million and a PE ratio of 89.13. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

