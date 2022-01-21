Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 19,882 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 1,081,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,665. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.