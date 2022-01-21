Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.
Shares of PED stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
