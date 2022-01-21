Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 537,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

