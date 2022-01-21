Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 2,228 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 765,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

