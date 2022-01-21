Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.
PGNY traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 843,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
