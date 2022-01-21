Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

PGNY traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 843,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.