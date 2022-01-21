Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 565,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

