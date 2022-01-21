Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 17,329 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. 344,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

