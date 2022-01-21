Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

